Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.37 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $4,501,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

