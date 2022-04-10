Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26.01 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.