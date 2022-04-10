Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33.59 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

