Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.55 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after buying an additional 625,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

WMB stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.