Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.31 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $17.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.84. 1,030,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $649.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

