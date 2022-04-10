Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. 3,215,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

