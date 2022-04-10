Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 442.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after buying an additional 43,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,129,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $109.94 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

