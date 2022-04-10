Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 13,807 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $48,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,880. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

