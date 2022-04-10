Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 416 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.30. 1,342,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.21 and its 200-day moving average is $366.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

