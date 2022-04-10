Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 56,930 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.43% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,701,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 575,893 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 488,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 15,336,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,555,604. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

