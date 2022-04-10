Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

