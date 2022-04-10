Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

