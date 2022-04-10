Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.46.

DOV stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

