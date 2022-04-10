Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

