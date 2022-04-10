Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,815,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SAP by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

