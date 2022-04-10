Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,216 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.