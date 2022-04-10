Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 547 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.