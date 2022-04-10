Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 547 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.
In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
