Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,168 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.