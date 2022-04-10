Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.