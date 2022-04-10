Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

