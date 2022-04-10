Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$25.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Filo Mining (CVE:FILGet Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.71% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.95.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.