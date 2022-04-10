Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$25.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.71% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.95.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

