Financial Analysis: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Society Pass alerts:

This table compares Society Pass and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56%

35.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Society Pass and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.69%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.98%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 129.53 -$34.76 million N/A N/A Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.43 $50.95 million $1.42 12.39

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Society Pass on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.