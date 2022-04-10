Financial Contrast: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) vs. Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23% Vasta Platform -12.85% 0.72% 0.49%

Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.27 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -11.71 Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.47 -$22.00 million ($0.27) -19.33

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kuke Music and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 132.28%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Kuke Music on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

