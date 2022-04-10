Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $311.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.