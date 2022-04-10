FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE FINV opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

