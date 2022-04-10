First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $154.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.60 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $650.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $662.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $710.15 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $735.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

