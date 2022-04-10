First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

