Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

