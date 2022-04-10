Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 131,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

