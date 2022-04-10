Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

