FLO Tops One Day Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

