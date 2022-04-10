Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

