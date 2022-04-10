Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on F. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.