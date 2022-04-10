Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

