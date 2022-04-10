Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $166.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.56. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

