Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will report $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on FC shares. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 91,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

