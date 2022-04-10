Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.81.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

