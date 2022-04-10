FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.26 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.26 billion and approximately $45.52 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $45.62 or 0.00107200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,043,066 coins and its circulating supply is 137,173,730 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

