Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.60

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €30.60 ($33.63) and last traded at €30.74 ($33.78), with a volume of 223470 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.68 ($33.71).
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.53.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)
