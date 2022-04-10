Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.60

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €30.60 ($33.63) and last traded at €30.74 ($33.78), with a volume of 223470 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.68 ($33.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.53.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.