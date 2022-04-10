Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.68% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.34 ($49.82).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €25.05 ($27.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.95. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($49.23).

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

