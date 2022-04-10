Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

