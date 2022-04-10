FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

OLCLY opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

