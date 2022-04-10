FY2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $19.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.34. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average of $248.26. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $188.15 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

