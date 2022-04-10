FY2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WRK opened at $47.18 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 95,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.