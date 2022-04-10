FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increased by Analyst

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hannover Rück in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.57.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

