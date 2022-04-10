Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

