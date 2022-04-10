Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

