Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,027. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

