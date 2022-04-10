GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) Insider Keith Fulton Purchases 705,883 Shares

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) insider Keith Fulton bought 705,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £28,235.32 ($37,029.93).

LON:GCM opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. GCM Resources Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.27.

