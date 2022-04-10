Gene D. Fernandez Sells 16,517 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

